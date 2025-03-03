y-cruncher VT3, How many cycles / hours should I run it to consider my OC stable?

L

Leito360

Weaksauce
Joined
Apr 17, 2011
Messages
69
Hello.

I'm OCing my RAM, it has been a while since the last time I used this software and it seems today's standard test is VT3. How many cycles or hours should I run this test to consider my OC stable?

I own a 5800X3D cooled by a Dark Rock Pro 4 and I did a quick test (1 hour) and VT3 generates a lot of heat. Die temp was sitting around 90 degrees celsius and core temp was around 85. Both safe temps but barely.

Thanks!!
 
Leito360 said:
Hello.

I'm OCing my RAM, it has been a while since the last time I used this software and it seems today's standard test is VT3. How many cycles or hours should I run this test to consider my OC stable?

I own a 5800X3D cooled by a Dark Rock Pro 4 and I did a quick test (1 hour) and VT3 generates a lot of heat. Die temp was sitting around 90 degrees celsius and core temp was around 85. Both safe temps but barely.

Thanks!!
Click to expand...
Late reply, but I've personally found that ycruncher's benchmarks will fail immediately if I have any memory instability. I've seen people talk about how AM5 CPUs can take hours to show instability but my 3000 will immediately fail out the longer benchmarks. If I can pass the longer benchmarks 4-5 times and do a few two minute per test loops of the stress test, I'd call it stable enough for me.

YMMV
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top