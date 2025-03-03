y-cruncher VT3, How many cycles / hours should I run it to consider my OC stable?

Hello.
I'm OCing my RAM, it has been a while since the last time I used this software and it seems today's standard test is VT3. How many cycles or hours should I run this test to consider my OC stable?
I own a 5800X3D cooled by a Dark Rock Pro 4 and I did a quick test (1 hour) and VT3 generates a lot of heat. Die temp was sitting around 90 degrees celsius and core temp was around 85. Both safe temps but barely.
Thanks!!
