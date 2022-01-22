techie81 said: People have been prophesizing this since its inception and they have been wrong every time. Welcome to the volatility of crypto, check your emotions at the door. Click to expand...

I guess I was the first to be right then!I'll make another prophecy-Start buying ethereum hard when the price of bitcoin is around 10k.Now that the NFT beanie baby phase is over utility NFTs will eventually stop being suppressed and solidify ethereum as the new king of coins.