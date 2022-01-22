xxx

techie81

techie81

flegg said:
The crypto apocalypse is coming.
People have been prophesizing this since its inception and they have been wrong every time. Welcome to the volatility of crypto, check your emotions at the door.
 
Dreamerbydesign

techie81 said:
People have been prophesizing this since its inception and they have been wrong every time. Welcome to the volatility of crypto, check your emotions at the door.
Wrong? Oh there have been some MAJOR crashes. Let’s not act like it’s been a linear increase and smooth sailing experience.

It all depends on how someone defines apocalypse. But let’s not be silly, it has crashed hard at least a few times.
 
flegg

Joe bloe buying year old video cards at triple the original MRSP to build his mining farm is a situation that exceeds the height of the beanie baby craze.

Especially with staking about to win/take considerable market share

Even the dead cat bounces are looking necrotic
 
flegg

techie81 said:
People have been prophesizing this since its inception and they have been wrong every time. Welcome to the volatility of crypto, check your emotions at the door.
I guess I was the first to be right then!

I'll make another prophecy-
Start buying ethereum hard when the price of bitcoin is around 10k.

Now that the NFT beanie baby phase is over utility NFTs will eventually stop being suppressed and solidify ethereum as the new king of coins.
 
