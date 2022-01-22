Charlie5277
n00b
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2021
- Messages
- 36
xxx
Last edited:
People have been prophesizing this since its inception and they have been wrong every time. Welcome to the volatility of crypto, check your emotions at the door.The crypto apocalypse is coming.
Wrong? Oh there have been some MAJOR crashes. Let’s not act like it’s been a linear increase and smooth sailing experience.People have been prophesizing this since its inception and they have been wrong every time. Welcome to the volatility of crypto, check your emotions at the door.
I guess I was the first to be right then!People have been prophesizing this since its inception and they have been wrong every time. Welcome to the volatility of crypto, check your emotions at the door.