Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (Nioh like?)

The title is weird with it being marked as the 7th. I didn't research it enough to find out if it is in fact the 7th Xuan-Yuan Sword game but after watching a video I downloaded the demo and was pleasantly surprised by the quality. The sword fighting is fluid feels really good and for the short time I was in the demo the story was very touching and well done. There are shrines and campfires where progress can be saved. Takes place in China so it definitely has a Nioh vibe. Game releases on Oct 28th and there is a Steam demo.