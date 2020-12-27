XSPC vario vs pwm d5 oddity

I have an xspc d5 vario that vibrated like crazy and which I ran at the slowest speed possible to keep my sanity. I just replaced it with an xspc pwm and have noticed while gaming that my water temp has increased a couple degrees and my cpu and gpu are running 5-7 degrees hotter, this is with the pwm d5 set to 2500-3000 rpm.



Anyone have any idea why this is happening? The only other change is I went with clear cryo fuel instead of the xspc addictive when filling.