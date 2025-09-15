  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Xsight Labs X2 12.8T Network Switch Goes Universal

"The universal switch platform uses 128x 112G XLR (extra long range) SerDes, so it supports QSFP112. That may not seem like a big deal, but it means you can have four lanes to make 400GbE instead of eight if you used 56G SerDes. Practically, that means it is very easy to have dual 200G using two sets of two of these and using four split you can get four 100G ports. While that might seem trivial, we have been hunting down the right optics for our 400G/800G setups and that is not a small task. It is also one many run into these days."

1757948006509.png


Source: https://www.servethehome.com/xsight-labs-x2-12-8t-network-switch-goes-universal-edgecore/
 
