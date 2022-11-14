XR7's Audio sale: Hifiman Sundara, and HD6XX

I've got some audio equipment for sale

JDS Atom amp+ Sold
Hifiman Sundara - $220
HD6XX -$175

All in good condition, just letting my ADHD take me in another direction. I have the original boxes for the headphones but not the amp. Any questions please ask.

Heat is xjustmex21
 
