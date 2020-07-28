XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 SSD $247 (Amazon)

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07TY2TN64

Clippable $13 off coupon makes it $237 Now $247(+tax) ... Still a good deal IMHO
Prime shipping.

61KnHhF8CnL._AC_SL1000_.jpg

2 Terabyte (1.81899 Tebibyte, or "Windows Terabyte")
NVMe 3.0
TLC + DRAM
5 year warranty
Thin Heatsink

Most of the bad Amazon reviews come from people who bought smaller capacities (256 or 512GB) and the write speeds aren't as good on those models.
1 and 2 TB drives have ~3000MB/s sequential writes.

Product Page:
https://www.xpg.com/us/feature/583/

Some Review sites:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/13759/comparing-adata-sx8200-pro-vs-hp-ex950
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3323075/adata-xpg-sx8200-pro-nvme-ssd-review.html
https://techreport.com/review/34431/adatas-xpg-sx8200-pro-1-tb-reviewed/

Edited for current price 8/1
 
Last edited:
That looks like a good deal. I keep having to prune files to stay under my 1TB stick so maybe its time to bite the bullett.
 
harmattan

harmattan

I have been running two of the 1TB version (the one in the Anandtech review) for the past 6 months and they're rock solid. Excellent read/write speeds for this price.
 
harmattan said:
I have been running two of the 1TB version (the one in the Anandtech review) for the past 6 months and they're rock solid. Excellent read/write speeds for this price.
Yeah, people I've talked to said this thing only gets beaten by the 970 Pro when it comes to random writes on 3rd Gen NVMe.
Sequential writes seem to fall around average for good TLC drives, between 970 Evo and WD SN750, but those aren't the typical writes for most people anyway.

For this price/performance, this thing's a steal... Until 4th Gen starts dropping considerably in price anyway.
 
Nside said:
Yeah, people I've talked to said this thing only gets beaten by the 970 Pro when it comes to random writes on 3rd Gen NVMe.
Sequential writes seem to fall around average for good TLC drives, between 970 Evo and WD SN750, but those aren't the typical writes for most people anyway.

For this price/performance, this thing's a steal... Until 4th Gen starts dropping considerably in price anyway.
Good summary & saved me tons of research, thx!
 
I have the gammix 1tb version of this which is the same drive just with a fancy heatspreader. No issues, but I don't get the speeds claimed, though I got it on an amazing deal so it was cheaper than any other 1tb drive, so I'm not complaining.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Why?
Id be concerned if they were using their own controller but they are using a really common controller and Intel/micron flash, so I don't think there is much concern other than if you need to warranty it but they have been around along time so should be fine. I just wouldn't trust smaller companies rolling their own controllers.
 
Bought this the other day to replace a 2TB spinner, so far so good. You have to register it to get a free key for the acronis oem cloning software, which didn't work for me. Windows would reboot, but no cloning process started. I ended up just copying my steam folder from the spinner to this drive and calling it a day. I'll use the spinner for onedrive and music.
 
Kwincy said:
Bought this the other day to replace a 2TB spinner, so far so good. You have to register it to get a free key for the acronis oem cloning software, which didn't work for me. Windows would reboot, but no cloning process started. I ended up just copying my steam folder from the spinner to this drive and calling it a day. I'll use the spinner for onedrive and music.
If it's same as the one WD comes with, you have to use the boot menu to pick it since it doesn't get put at the top of the list.
 
Kwincy said:
Bought this the other day to replace a 2TB spinner, so far so good. You have to register it to get a free key for the acronis oem cloning software, which didn't work for me. Windows would reboot, but no cloning process started. I ended up just copying my steam folder from the spinner to this drive and calling it a day. I'll use the spinner for onedrive and music.
For boot drives (specifically Windows) I usually recommend a fresh install anyway.
Windows is too fickle these days, and UEFI seems to be hit/miss on being able to recognize a cloned win10 install (on a completely new drive anyway) And yes, that's even after changing boot order in BIOS

For basic back-up cloning or Data-drive cloning, I've never used Acronis. Macrium Reflect Free version has always worked well for me.
https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
 
