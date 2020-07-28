XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 SSD $237 (Amazon)

Clippable $13 off coupon makes it $237 (+tax)Prime shipping.2 Terabyte (1.81899 Tebibyte, or "Windows Terabyte")NVMe 3.0TLC + DRAM5 year warrantyThin HeatsinkMost of the bad Amazon reviews come from people who bought smaller capacities (256 or 512GB) and the write speeds aren't as good on those models.1 and 2 TB drives have ~3000MB/s sequential writes.Product Page:Some Review sites: