XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 SSD $237 (Amazon Prime)

scrappymouse said:



Edit: NVM, after some searching I found the read/write speeds on this are nowhere near the OP's drive specs, still seems like a good budget NVME drive. anyone have any experience with Western Digital Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4 ? They don't have a 2tb option, but grabbing 2 1tb's seems to be a cheaper route...but haven't heard much on the drives.Edit: NVM, after some searching I found the read/write speeds on this are nowhere near the OP's drive specs, still seems like a good budget NVME drive. Click to expand...

Unless you find them on deep sale, WD SSDs (AKA, rebranded SanDisk SSDs) tend to be overpriced.Right now, the sweet-spot overall for price-per-Gigabyte is with 1TB drives (when on sale). When you go smaller, you tend to pay more per GB, and when you go larger you pay more per GB (or TB as it were). Since most people don't have many NVMe slots, getting as much capacity as you can afford on one drive is ideal. Also consider that most secondary NVMe slots run at reduced/shared bandwidth on mainstream chipsets, so the single top m.2 slot is going to be the performer unless you get into HEDT platforms.The Drive I put in the OP is a higher-rated drive that has roughly the same Price-Per-Gigabyte as lower performing average priced 1TB drives, which is why it's a good deal. There are cheaper 2TB drives (even some under $200 with QLC) but you don't usually find ones that perform this well for less than $250. For a secondary drive, those lower-performance QLC drives tend to be fine unless you move large (40GB or more) files around constantly.If you're looking for a good quality budget performer 1TB option, I don't see any below the $130 price right now, but you will see the 1TB Inland Premium (not Professional, that's QLC) hit $100-$110 fairly often.For secondary drives, QLC is usually fine for most people, in which case, the Intel 665p is one to keep an eye on. Currently 2TB is $240 on Newegg with promo code . But I would pay the extra $7 for the one I posted in OP, regardless of usage.