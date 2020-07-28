XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 SSD $237 (Amazon Prime)

Nside
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2011
- Messages
- 324
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07TY2TN64
Clippable $13 off coupon makes it $237(+tax) ...
Free Prime shipping.
2 Terabyte (1.81899 Tebibyte, or "Windows Terabyte")
NVMe 3.0
TLC + DRAM
5 year warranty
Thin Heatsink
Most of the bad Amazon reviews come from people who bought smaller capacities (256 or 512GB) and the write speeds aren't as good on those models.
1 and 2 TB drives have ~3000MB/s sequential writes.
Product Page:
https://www.xpg.com/us/feature/583/
Some Review sites:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/13759/comparing-adata-sx8200-pro-vs-hp-ex950
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3323075/adata-xpg-sx8200-pro-nvme-ssd-review.html
https://techreport.com/review/34431/adatas-xpg-sx8200-pro-1-tb-reviewed/
Edited for current price 8/1
Clippable $13 off coupon makes it $237(+tax) ...
Free Prime shipping.
2 Terabyte (1.81899 Tebibyte, or "Windows Terabyte")
NVMe 3.0
TLC + DRAM
5 year warranty
Thin Heatsink
Most of the bad Amazon reviews come from people who bought smaller capacities (256 or 512GB) and the write speeds aren't as good on those models.
1 and 2 TB drives have ~3000MB/s sequential writes.
Product Page:
https://www.xpg.com/us/feature/583/
Some Review sites:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/13759/comparing-adata-sx8200-pro-vs-hp-ex950
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3323075/adata-xpg-sx8200-pro-nvme-ssd-review.html
https://techreport.com/review/34431/adatas-xpg-sx8200-pro-1-tb-reviewed/
Edited for current price 8/1
Last edited: