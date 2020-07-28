XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 SSD $237 Again (Amazon Prime)

Inland Professional is QLCNot a "bad" drive and that's a nice sale price currently, but performance wise, it won't hold a candle to this one. It's all going to come down to your needs and budget.From the jump, writes are a little more than half as fast, but will slow even further during continuous write sessions. Now that situation tends to plague all SSDs, but QLC (and cheap TLC) are the hardest hit because as data is cached, it is also doing the final writes to the NAND. The faster it can write the data to it's final home on the NAND, the less likely it is that the cache fills up.Then there's the durability aspect, QLC having about half the life expectancy of TLC, though I think that is mostly a non-issue for most people, it's still a selling point.I have used Inland Professional (misleading model name) in the past for secondary drives or even boot drives in budget builds, and it's fine, but don't expect amazing performance. I do prefer Inland Premium (TLC Model) as a go-to drive for a semi-budget drive with good performance, but only when it's on sale. Good to see MicroCenter aggressively pricing them on Amazon, but I hope that doesn't mean they're following in Tiger-Direct's footsteps.EDIT: And FYI, they should note that their drives AREN'T B-Key, they are taking their marketing images of the underside of the drive. at first glance I thought "Why the hell are they selling a B-key model and calling it NVMe?"