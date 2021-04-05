XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB 3D NAND NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 2280 SSD vs SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD

Feel the difference, probably not unless you do giant transfers on a day in day out basis.

If you absolutely need the advertised speed on those SSDs, I'd stay away from the ADATAs since they've silently substituted the components on that model since the launch with inferior units. Probably not bad enough to be noticeable in unmeasured testing, but it's certainly there.
https://hardforum.com/threads/adata...-pro-ssd-again-affecting-performance.2007801/

Also, consider the WD Blue SN550 2TB at ~200$ too. The WD Black SN750 2TBs went on a discount very recently. Not sure if they are still discounted.
 
What if I can get guaranteed the older controller on a PG SX8200 Pro 2TB 3D NAND NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 2280 SSD?

Also how would I check to be sure once I get it ? By application once it is in my pc and on box?
 
