XPG Core Reactor Gold vs. SuperNOVA GA Series Gold 650/750w

Picked up on sale XPG Core Reactor GOLD 650W (apparently it's using the new ATX standard if that means anything from Amazon I haven't opened it yet (650w) $135 so I can send it back. I think it's supposed to be good based on a Tweaktown review, however today I see a SuperNOVA GA Series 750 $140 and the SuperNOVA GA Series 650 $130. I've never considered EVGA for a PSU before but then again I never did ADATA/XPG either.



I just want a high quality part that I don't have to worry about. My understanding of PSU's and electrical engineering is just aweful so I hope you can help me out. Keep the XPG Core reactor or go for the SuperNOVA and why?



In terms of power usage I don't think I would buy a 3080 I'd buy something more like a RX 6700 (should one come out) or a RTX 3060/3070. 8 core CPU and 1080P gaming.



Thanks!