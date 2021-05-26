Xperia XZ2 user. Getting screwed by AT&T shortly?

Sergius648

n00b
Joined
Apr 3, 2020
Messages
31
So my wife and I have Xperia XZ2's and been getting texts from AT&T at they're shutting down their 3G and we'll need to "upgrade" our phones.

I thought they were doing so by mistake, but some testing revealed that the phone does drop to H from LTE when making calls.

So... Anyone else in a similar boat? Dropping a grand on two new phones seems painful.
 
