Xperia XZ2 user. Getting screwed by AT&T shortly?

Sergius648
So my wife and I have Xperia XZ2's and been getting texts from AT&T at they're shutting down their 3G and we'll need to "upgrade" our phones.
I thought they were doing so by mistake, but some testing revealed that the phone does drop to H from LTE when making calls.
So... Anyone else in a similar boat? Dropping a grand on two new phones seems painful.
