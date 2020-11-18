Xotic PC - appears to have 3080 and 5900

N

nubbin77

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 9, 2005
Messages
278
Hi I am ready / eager to build a new PC. As everyone knows, the new Ryzen CPU's, AMD GPU's and NVIDIA GPU's are all out of stock everywhere unless you count scalpers.
I am not going to, under any circumstance, buy from scalpers and feed that tactic. I'd rather wait a year as much as I don't want to.

Regardless, the question I have is related to Xotic-PC. I know if I buy through them, I will overpay for the assembled system by approximately $500-600 over ordering the parts separately for myself (assuming I could actually obtain a Ryzen 5900 and a GTX 3080. However If I paid scalper prices IO would exceed that anyway.

Question is, if I bought from them, what would be a normal expected build / ship time. And 2) do you think they actually have the parts or after I order they tell me it will ship in 2 months when they re-stock the parts I ordered? I asked them a few minutes ago but it is after hours, so I don't expect a response until tomorrow at earliest.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,532
Wait until they reply, no one here knows what their turn around times are or what their inventory actually is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top