Xotic PC - appears to have 3080 and 5900

Hi I am ready / eager to build a new PC. As everyone knows, the new Ryzen CPU's, AMD GPU's and NVIDIA GPU's are all out of stock everywhere unless you count scalpers.

I am not going to, under any circumstance, buy from scalpers and feed that tactic. I'd rather wait a year as much as I don't want to.



Regardless, the question I have is related to Xotic-PC. I know if I buy through them, I will overpay for the assembled system by approximately $500-600 over ordering the parts separately for myself (assuming I could actually obtain a Ryzen 5900 and a GTX 3080. However If I paid scalper prices IO would exceed that anyway.



Question is, if I bought from them, what would be a normal expected build / ship time. And 2) do you think they actually have the parts or after I order they tell me it will ship in 2 months when they re-stock the parts I ordered? I asked them a few minutes ago but it is after hours, so I don't expect a response until tomorrow at earliest.