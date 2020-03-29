Xonar Essence STX and Onkyo receiver

GREYED OUT

Hi I hope I'm posting in the right section of Forum. Now I'll go over first what i have Geforce 1080gtx which has both HDMI and Displayport connections, being my monitor is ASUS Rog Swift PG35VQ G-SYNC it runs through Displayport to the 1080GTX now the monitor doesnt have built in sound but rather you can connect headphones etc to bottom of the monitor.I instead run the older ASUS Xonar Essence STX pci express sound card the one with driver featuresDolby® Digital LiveDolby Digital Live encodes any audio signal on PC in real-time to Dolby Digital (AC3) 5.1 surround sounds to your home theater environment through one single S/PDIF connectionDolby® Pro-Logic IIDolby Pro-Logic II is the well-known technology to process any native stereo or 5.1-channel audio into up to 6.1 channel output, creating a seamless, natural surround soundfield.From the Xonar Essence STX manual it reads the followingS/PDIF Out Port - Coaxial and optical TOSLINK combo digital output port. Connects to external digital decoder or digital speaker systems, Home Theater Systems, AV receivers for outputting digital audio including PCM, Dolby Digital, DTS, WMA-Pro, etc.S/PDIF Out Header - Connects to a graphics card with HDMI output.So now atm I use standard 2 channel desktop speakers connected analog to Front Right Out and Front Left Out at back of Xonar Essence STX, now as I stipulated earlier my monitor is Displayport and connected to Displayport connection on 1080GTX. I have the ROG PG35V - Nvidia High Definition Audio DISABLED in sound settings in Nvidia Control Panel as I run the audio through the Xonar Essence STX sound card also in the NVIDIA Control Panel - Set Up Digital Audio1: Verify displays that will appear as audio device in the Windows Sound settings:DisplayPort (1): ROG PG35VDisplayPort (2): No audio capable display availableHDMI: No audio capable display availableDisplayPort (3): No audio capble display available1080GTX which also supports HDMI, and going by the Xonar Essence STX manual it mentioned the S/PDIF Out Header, so to connect a AV receiver say like ONKYO im guessing there are two ways:I keep the Nvidia Digital Audio disabled and run the video only to the G-Snyc monitor which is Displayport priority anyway, and connect a ONKYO AV receiver to the S/PDIF Out Port on back of Xonar Essence STX orConnect the S/PDIF Out Header to the 1080GTX and run both the video and audio but now it would be running HDMI which is AMD Monitor more so that Displayport that is Nvidia G-Sync and looks much worse, but the HDMI would connect to the monitor and guessing another HDMI from back of 1080GTX to ONKYO receiver not sure how that part works or maybe the hdmi from monitor connects to ONKYO AV receiver then that connects to the 1080GTX?Also going by the Dolby on the ASUS Xonar Essence STX is Dolby® Digital Live and Dolby® Pro-Logic II, the ONKYO AV receiver I am most looking to purchase is that of a 5.1 speaker system, if I can get the latest ONKYO AV receiver with latest technology supporting 5.1 but is backwards compatible with Dolby® Digital Live and Dolby® Pro-Logic II. So looking at recommendations I can get the latest ONKYO AV receiver that says stops at 5.1 I know they up to Dolby Atmos atm, but is back compatible with the Dolby I mentioned earlier on the ASUS Xonar Essence STX.Thanks