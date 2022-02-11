XMP Profile stable in Memtest86+ and Prime95, but freezes when exiting BIOS

Hi everyone,



I've just replaced my 32GB RAM with 64GB RAM, but I'm having some trouble I was hoping you guys can help me with...



Below my hardware:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Boxed

MSI MEG X570 UNIFY (latest non-beta BIOS 7C35vAA)

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 Challenger D 8G OC

Fractal Design Define R6 USB-C

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280

Kingston HyperX Predator HX436C17PB3K4/64 (replaces G.Skill Trident Z F4-3600C17D-32GTZ)

Fractal Design ION+ 760W Platinum

Corsair Force MP510 960GB

Crucial M550 2,5" 1TB



My 64GB RAM is listed on the motherboards compatibility list for functioning at the XMP profile at 3600MT/s with 4 DIMMs and that is also exactly how I run it.



It is Memtest86+ stable (4 passes ~10h)

It is Prime5 stable (~6h blend)



But it is having problems in the BIOS... When I reboot from the BIOS (after changing or not changing an option), the computers hangs when rebooting (about 80% of time - sometimes it also doesn't hang).

What happens is: I press F10, confirm, the computer reboots, black screen (monitor powers off) and then normally it should start POST, but the screen remains black and it hangs. Sometimes it works if press the reset button, sometimes it doesn't. Often I have to press the power button for 5s and then power it on again. It does store the BIOS changes (if I made them).



I didn't notice issues with the cold boot yet.



Also I just remember that the first time I ran Memtest86+, it "crashed" into black screen. I actually switched my monitor to my laptop while running Memtest86+, but when I switched back to my desktop about an hour later, then screen remained powered off. Later runs of Memtest86+ never repeated this issue though and it even passed a full 4 runs (10h).



Anyone know the cause or what I could try to fix this?



Thanks!!