XMP-profile or any kind of overclocking makes screen flicker with G.Skill F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC and AM4 B550 Phantom (solved)

I can't seem to bring G.Skill F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC memory past the default 2133mhz. Already modest overclock to 2400mhz results in random flickering and artifacts (black and white lines appear randomly here and there).
Mobo is: ASrock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX/ax
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU (I'm using integrated graphics).
Power: HDPLEX 400W NanoATX
Operating system: ArchLinux, Fedora, Garuda etc.
Resolution: 4k
The system seems to run most cool with XMP & 3600mhz timing (unless of course I use the default 2133mhz settings). I've set up infinite fabric to auto or 1800mhz but it doesn't seem to make a difference for the flickering. Also setting the DRAM Voltage to auto or 1.350 doesn't seem to make a difference for the flickering.
Undervolting the APU very slightly or setting up a negative curve in PBO doesn't seem to make a difference. My temperatures aren't perfect (processor around 55-65 degrees and m/b around 35-40 degrees) and my airflow is currently limited but I guess temps are in OK range?
The timings that the XMP suggests are 19-19-19-19-39
Without XMP, on 2133mhz, bios defaults them as 15-15-15-15-36, which works also fine (without flickering/distortion) on 2133mhz.
What could I try next?
edit: clearing mobo's CMOS with a jumper seemed to clear the problem
Mobo is: ASrock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX/ax
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU (I'm using integrated graphics).
Power: HDPLEX 400W NanoATX
Operating system: ArchLinux, Fedora, Garuda etc.
Resolution: 4k
The system seems to run most cool with XMP & 3600mhz timing (unless of course I use the default 2133mhz settings). I've set up infinite fabric to auto or 1800mhz but it doesn't seem to make a difference for the flickering. Also setting the DRAM Voltage to auto or 1.350 doesn't seem to make a difference for the flickering.
Undervolting the APU very slightly or setting up a negative curve in PBO doesn't seem to make a difference. My temperatures aren't perfect (processor around 55-65 degrees and m/b around 35-40 degrees) and my airflow is currently limited but I guess temps are in OK range?
The timings that the XMP suggests are 19-19-19-19-39
Without XMP, on 2133mhz, bios defaults them as 15-15-15-15-36, which works also fine (without flickering/distortion) on 2133mhz.
What could I try next?
edit: clearing mobo's CMOS with a jumper seemed to clear the problem
Last edited: