XMP-profile or any kind of overclocking makes screen flicker with G.Skill F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC and AM4 B550 Phantom (solved)

I noticed that lower than 4k resolutions didn't result in flickering lines with XMP. That's probably why there weren't any artifacts in BIOS (it's in HD-resolution). And that's why the errors started to appear after installing display drivers (before that the resolution was lower than 4k). Increasing and tweaking the voltages didn't help.

However I've been quite stupid for ignoring the obvious. I. e. clearing the CMOS with a jumper cleared the problem. XMP works now as supposed. Probably some strange bug. Bluetooth was also acting strange but now it's working correctly. I somehow thought that when updating the BIOS would have resulted in clearing the CMOS. Anyways I hope things will keep up and the problem won't come back.

Thanks for the help! I'll still run memtest in case....