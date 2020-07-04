XMP no longer working after CPU RMA

So a bit of a strange situation here. I recently RMA'ed my CPU - yes I actually had a defective chip. Since I got the replacement, it's been nearly impossible for my system to POST with XMP enabled. With the old defective CPU, I had zero issues using XMP (and was never able to produce a single memory error when testing.) The only thing that's changed in the system is plugging in the new side panel fan and a new CPU heatsink though I'm using the same fan on it as the old one.



The BIOS will reboot repeatedly to retry setting the RAM timings, or even sometimes seemingly pass validation and display the splash screen, only to reboot again after a couple seconds. If I can actually get it booted (and I did manage to load XMP once) it's perfectly stable. This seems to mostly be a problem with cold booting, it's more likely to boot the longer the PC has been on.



I have tried manually setting the timings to match the XMP profile, increasing the DRAM voltage, and doing some manual adjustments after letting it auto some of the timings. Even setting it to 3200 MHz 1.35V and leaving every timing on auto does not successfully boot on the first try, and results in incredibly poor timings when it does boot.



I discovered DRAM Calculator this morning and calculated timings for my system, and it's giving me significantly lower timings than even my XMP profile. I'm pretty certain it won't boot with these, so what do I do? Did I somehow manage to get another faulty CPU?



Hardware:

Ryzen 3700x

ASRock x570 Phantom Gaming 4

4x8GB Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz 16-18-18-36

Corsair RM650x power supply

GTX 1070