XMP issues on Aorus Z390 Pro

I have a 9900k + Gigabyte Aorus Z390 Pro (bios f12L) and memtest is giving errors in test 6 for 2 different pairs of memory I have at XMP settings. (32gb 2x16 Patriot 3200 CL16 and 2x16 G Skill Trident 3600 CL16)
Currently running the G Skill at 3400 CL16 without any errors.The patriot memory ran at 3000 with no errors as well.
Both sets have been tested on an Aorus Pro B450/Ryzen 3300X using XMP and no manual voltage adjustments with no errors which leads me to believe it's not the memory.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07WTS8T2W/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07N3TXFFX/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
CPU is not overclocked. Raising voltage to DIMM voltage to 1.38 and VCCSA/IO up to 1.25 did not help. Mostly just wondering if there's anything else that might be causing this
