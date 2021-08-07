XMP issues on Aorus Z390 Pro

I have a 9900k + Gigabyte Aorus Z390 Pro (bios f12L) and memtest is giving errors in test 6 for 2 different pairs of memory I have at XMP settings. (32gb 2x16 Patriot 3200 CL16 and 2x16 G Skill Trident 3600 CL16)Currently running the G Skill at 3400 CL16 without any errors.The patriot memory ran at 3000 with no errors as well.Both sets have been tested on an Aorus Pro B450/Ryzen 3300X using XMP and no manual voltage adjustments with no errors which leads me to believe it's not the memory.CPU is not overclocked. Raising voltage to DIMM voltage to 1.38 and VCCSA/IO up to 1.25 did not help. Mostly just wondering if there's anything else that might be causing this