xmp - 3200 10940x doesnt get past 4.1

Hey All,

I just put together a new x299 build with some 3200 ram and a 10940x.

The only thing I did in bios was enable xmp profile for 3200.

I do not see my cpu ever getting to turbo mode, cpu-z shows +-4.1mhz. ( this is weird because non turbo should be 3.3 and turbo should be 4.6)

and ingame afterburner just stays at 4115.

What would I need to do to get my turbo speed of 4.6?

Thanks
 
