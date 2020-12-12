xmp - 3200 10940x doesnt get past 4.1

Hey All,



I just put together a new x299 build with some 3200 ram and a 10940x.



The only thing I did in bios was enable xmp profile for 3200.



I do not see my cpu ever getting to turbo mode, cpu-z shows +-4.1mhz. ( this is weird because non turbo should be 3.3 and turbo should be 4.6)



and ingame afterburner just stays at 4115.



What would I need to do to get my turbo speed of 4.6?



Thanks