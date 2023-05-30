erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,617
Might be year of the RISC-V finally
“XMOS released its current 3rd-generation software programmable SoC, Xcore.ai, in 2020, targeting the AI-enabled IoT. One of the most surprising customer use cases Lippett has seen for this product so far has been a cough detector for industrial pig farming. The customer is working on a pilot run of small devices using AI to identify the sound of pigs coughing in their enclosures in order to better control any outbreak of illnesses in the livestock.
While other multi-chip solutions could do the job, there may not be an integrated SoC on the market that specifically matches the needs of a pig cough detector, Lippett said, adding that scalability and economics also play a big part.
“All these diverse applications in the IoT can be done by pulling together different technologies from different places. The question is, can they be done economically enough for the use case?” he said.
While it may sound like an obscure application, the pilot run was “hundreds of thousands of units” with potential to expand to the care of tens of millions of pigs with the same customer, Lippett said.
“It’s not super-hard AI, it’s not ChatGPT, but it has genuine utility,” he added.”
Source: https://www.eetimes.com/xmos-joins-risc-v-ecosystem/
“XMOS released its current 3rd-generation software programmable SoC, Xcore.ai, in 2020, targeting the AI-enabled IoT. One of the most surprising customer use cases Lippett has seen for this product so far has been a cough detector for industrial pig farming. The customer is working on a pilot run of small devices using AI to identify the sound of pigs coughing in their enclosures in order to better control any outbreak of illnesses in the livestock.
While other multi-chip solutions could do the job, there may not be an integrated SoC on the market that specifically matches the needs of a pig cough detector, Lippett said, adding that scalability and economics also play a big part.
“All these diverse applications in the IoT can be done by pulling together different technologies from different places. The question is, can they be done economically enough for the use case?” he said.
While it may sound like an obscure application, the pilot run was “hundreds of thousands of units” with potential to expand to the care of tens of millions of pigs with the same customer, Lippett said.
“It’s not super-hard AI, it’s not ChatGPT, but it has genuine utility,” he added.”
Source: https://www.eetimes.com/xmos-joins-risc-v-ecosystem/