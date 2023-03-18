XML MobileConfig profiles - what are the possibilities?

MobileConfig XML files can be used for a bunch of things on iOS and even tvOS device, such as DNS-over-HTTPS profiles that can be generated online through configurators. Major public DNS providers (AdGuard, NextDNS, etc.) already offer signed profiles. I think EAP 802.1X authenticaiton configuration is another application for MobileConfig XML.



Are there any other uses related to network? For example, can I generate a MobileConfig XML profile to disable network features, such as Bonjour/mDNS, on iOS and/or tvOS devices? Can firewall rules be created for iOS and/or tvOS with MobileConfig XML profiles?