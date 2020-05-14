XL2540 overshoot visible while browsing high AMA

AMA is on high(default setting) which is the setting most people useI'm in complete disbelief how distracting the overshoot on this monitor is. The artifacting while scrolling through forums is totally distracting and the overshoot is noticeable in-game as well.On certain webpages i get crazy discoloration while scrollingAs you can see certain blue parts turn greenits really bad on text tooanother example:I know i'm a bit picky when it comes to electronics... but damn, there is no way the average person doesn't notice this right?A defective unit maybe? But I doubt it.Maybe someone with an xl2540/xl2546 can chime in