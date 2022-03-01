Xilinx C1100 FPGA (ETH/RVN)

The only bitstreams right now are ETH and TON. Where are you seeing a RVN and "etc" bitsreams?Edit: "Can be programmed" is pretty vauge. These rely on outside development for bitstreams, and if they don't exist, you're at the mercy of a very small/select group of FPGA developers and programmers to create them. Fair wairning there.I have some of these as well though. They're a solid HBM fpga, but the stock cooler is dogshit, and a San Ace blower fan rattles/vibrates the ever living hell out of the card. I think someone is designing a waterblock for these, and Im really tempted to augment or design a new air cooler thats a 2 slot design. The 1 slot design is just terrible on these. It's really a shame because the power delivery on these is really nice, and these should handle ~225w of total power, but the heatsink is pretty much tapped out at ~100w (depending on ambient temp).Here's the shroud I designed/printed for mine. It works, but Im working on something better for the warmer summer temps. These things are harder to cool than a 3090, in terms of keeping mem temps in check when mining eth.