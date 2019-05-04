Xiaomi phones in the U.S...

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,280
Hi All,
I am very late to the party here with this brand. Probably because they seem to not work great(or at all) with 4G bands out here in the U.S, so I've only just heard about them.
Why is this? They have some pretty sweet hardware in some of these, and the most expensive one is around $300!
Is there any plans for Xiaomi to change this?
