Xiaomi phones in the U.S...

I am very late to the party here with this brand. Probably because they seem to not work great(or at all) with 4G bands out here in the U.S, so I've only just heard about them.

Why is this? They have some pretty sweet hardware in some of these, and the most expensive one is around $300!

Is there any plans for Xiaomi to change this?
 
Many reasons, however I think one of the primary ones is that the device as a phone is probably not well supported and I do not believe they support customers/aftersales specifically in the NA
 
As a general rule, cellular chipsets rarely support a huge variety of bands in any one configuration, so you can't simply make a phone that works equally well in every corner of the world. And Xiaomi unsurprisingly would rather favor China and main markets like India than a country where it knows it won't have a huge audience.

I wouldn't expect Xiaomi to directly sell phones in the US any time soon for one main reason: lawsuits. Xiaomi's copying of Apple has been... less than subtle at times, and officially selling phones in the US would immediately invite trade dress (and maybe patent) lawsuits. Combine that with a general distrust of Chinese vendors (although Xiaomi doesn't do cellular infrastructure) and it wouldn't be a great experience.
 
You can always check which bands are active in your area and match them up with the Xiaomi phone you're looking at to see how well it might work. I was looking at the Mi A1 for a while, but it just didn't match up well with AT&T bands in use in my area. Might have better luck in urban areas. There are apps for your phone which will show you what 4G bands you are connected to at any given time.
 
This thread was in 2019. It is now 2021 almost 2022. How about the Xiaomi Mi now? The specs are awesome with a small price tag. I've been looking around at these phones how's the cellular connection in the USA? Any reviews from anyone online or owners here?
 
