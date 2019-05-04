Xiaomi phones in the U.S...

Eshelmen said: Hi All,



I am very late to the party here with this brand. Probably because they seem to not work great(or at all) with 4G bands out here in the U.S, so I've only just heard about them.



Why is this? They have some pretty sweet hardware in some of these, and the most expensive one is around $300!



As a general rule, cellular chipsets rarely support a huge variety of bands in any one configuration, so you can't simply make a phone that works equally well in every corner of the world. And Xiaomi unsurprisingly would rather favor China and main markets like India than a country where it knows it won't have a huge audience.I wouldn't expect Xiaomi to directly sell phones in the US any time soon for one main reason: lawsuits. Xiaomi's copying of Apple has been... less than subtle at times, and officially selling phones in the US would immediately invite trade dress (and maybe patent) lawsuits. Combine that with a general distrust of Chinese vendors (although Xiaomi doesn't do cellular infrastructure) and it wouldn't be a great experience.