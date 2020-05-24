XGI volari duo V8 ultra vs ATI radeon 9800XT and Nvidia FX 5950 ultra

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,147
This is pretty sweet!

"some people wanted to get a better look at the numbers. view them here shorturl.at/bI459 Hi guys, and here it is! my full review of the 16 year old XGI card. The XGI volari duo v8 ultra ! I am going to compair it against the ATI radeon 9800XT and the Nvidia FX 5950 ultra."

 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,792
Conclusion: If you're ever going to actually use any of these cards for a retro build, use an ATI 9800XT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top