XGI volari duo V8 ultra vs ATI radeon 9800XT and Nvidia FX 5950 ultra

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,147
This is pretty sweet!
"some people wanted to get a better look at the numbers. view them here shorturl.at/bI459 Hi guys, and here it is! my full review of the 16 year old XGI card. The XGI volari duo v8 ultra ! I am going to compair it against the ATI radeon 9800XT and the Nvidia FX 5950 ultra."
"some people wanted to get a better look at the numbers. view them here shorturl.at/bI459 Hi guys, and here it is! my full review of the 16 year old XGI card. The XGI volari duo v8 ultra ! I am going to compair it against the ATI radeon 9800XT and the Nvidia FX 5950 ultra."