XGI Volari Duo V8 Ultra rare videocard

Discussion in 'eBay Auctions' started by erek, Dec 15, 2019 at 1:40 PM.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/XGI-Volari...211142?hash=item288abb2046:g:uEcAAOSwP0Zd9h6s
Amazing, every single one of these cards you found have the same blown capacitors on them.
The ugly brown sheathed ones with KZG printed on them are from United Chemi-Con and are known to have pretty much 100% failure rates. I used to have to replace hundreds of these things about 10 years ago on everything from motherboards, power supplies, monitors, etc.
Not really sure what XGI was thinking when speccing the capacitors, they went with multicolored vomit instead of a single good brand.
Fun Fact: KZG series capacitors will fail even if they're never used. The electrolyte is unstable and decomposes into hydrogen gas as it crystalizes on the anode and cathode plates.