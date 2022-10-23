XFX Vega 56 from waterblock back to air

I have a vega 56 I purchased used. It had a waterblock installed and didn't have the factory air cooler. It wasn't a big deal at the time as I put it on my beast miner...



Now that mining is effectively dead, I'm not sure what to do with it. The waterblock makes it kinda useless without expensive water cooling stuff, which who would want a vega if they have that equipment.



I have a no good rx 580. Can I maybe rig it on there? Is that crazy?