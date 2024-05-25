XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6950XT $519.99

Card is too old to justify that price anymore imo. Better off spending like 550 and getting a deal on a 4070 super.

Edit: Here's a 7900 GRE for the same price: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTJBC468

Might be slightly slower, but far less power consumption and it'll have support longer. I think performance should be close to parity
 
deal for dummies lol. that 7900 gre is a better price for what u get and not power hungry. when next gen comes out q4 expect the 7900xt to be around 600$, xtx 700 I'd bite then, but im hoping the gfx card price scandal is over in the next few years, amazing theyve kept prices this high this long (because idiots and those desperate to upgrade are buying them lol)
 
lukem5 said:
Right? ive been limping along with my 1080 waiting for an upgrade for the last 5+ years! Remember the days when the previous gen of gpus were $200-$400 less then the current top of the line? Yeah its insane how this came off the rails on the 2020 fail train and it just keeps going this long! Yall need some self control and stop buying overpriced 2+ year old tech!
 
RX 7900 GRE for the same exact price. Yeah, it's a "Fighter" variant, but it will get the job done.
 
Shave off another $100+ and this would be good.
chaikovski2002 said:
Right? ive been limping along with my 1080 waiting for an upgrade for the last 5+ years! Remember the days when the previous gen of gpus were $200-$400 less then the current top of the line? Yeah its insane how this came off the rails on the 2020 fail train and it just keeps going this long! Yall need some self control and stop buying overpriced 2+ year old tech!
I've been sitting on a 1080ti for a while myself. Seems the stores and vendors piled up a few too many of the RX6000 cards.
 
mullet said:
