XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6950XT $519.99

mullet
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2004
- Messages
- 2,087
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Right? ive been limping along with my 1080 waiting for an upgrade for the last 5+ years! Remember the days when the previous gen of gpus were $200-$400 less then the current top of the line? Yeah its insane how this came off the rails on the 2020 fail train and it just keeps going this long! Yall need some self control and stop buying overpriced 2+ year old tech!deal for dummies lol. that 7900 gre is a better price for what u get and not power hungry. when next gen comes out q4 expect the 7900xt to be around 600$, xtx 700 I'd bite then, but im hoping the gfx card price scandal is over in the next few years, amazing theyve kept prices this high this long (because idiots and those desperate to upgrade are buying them lol)
I've been sitting on a 1080ti for a while myself. Seems the stores and vendors piled up a few too many of the RX6000 cards.Right? ive been limping along with my 1080 waiting for an upgrade for the last 5+ years! Remember the days when the previous gen of gpus were $200-$400 less then the current top of the line? Yeah its insane how this came off the rails on the 2020 fail train and it just keeps going this long! Yall need some self control and stop buying overpriced 2+ year old tech!
I thought this was a for sale thread. my bad Hot Deals go figureUhh okay?
All good, that would've been totally justified.I thought this was a for sale thread. my bad Hot Deals go figure
I thought this was a for sale thread. my bad Hot Deals go figure
You need more fiber.