XFX Speedster MERC319 6900 XT paint chipping on fan shroud

So this is interesting, I picked up a brand new XFX Speedster MERC319 6900 XT Black to mess about with. Before installing it, peeled off the plastic film on the shroud and blackplate and the paint came right off with it in multiple spots. Anyone seen that before?Outside the shoddy paint, card appears to be an absolute beast. Just popped it in, set the power limit to +10%, voltage to 1080mv, max frequency to 2650mhz and memory to 107% with fast timings using the drivers just released today.