XFX RX590 with MSI X570 Gaming Edge Wifi will not display anything

C

Commander FAT

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 23, 2000
Messages
3,546
Brand new computer with all new parts. I can’t get anything to output to my displays

ryzen 5 3600
XFX RX 590
MSI x570 Gaming Edge Wifi
Gskill ripjaws 8gb x 2 3200
Evga 500 watt psu 80 White
Western digital 500 gb nvme drive
Western digital 7200 rpm sata 500 gb

Hooked everything up but nothing would display to my monitor over display port. I’ve tried all three display ports. Also tried hdmi to my tv.

Pulled cmos battery and jumped the cmos clearing pins with a screwdriver. No change.

Unplugged both nvme and sata drive and still no change.

Tried each memory stick by itself in slot A2 and no change.

Moved rx590 to other pcie slot and no change.

Troubleshoot LEDs do not light up at all.

Interestingly enough I was able to update the BIOS using a usb stick and the flash button. At least, based on the flashing light, it seems the update was successful.

When rx590 is in the top pcie slot the blue power lights turn on but the fans never spin. Not sure if fans spin when I had them plugged into the bottom pcie slot but the blue lights do come on.

I took a volt meter to just about all of the power pins fromvoltages were okay. Also checked most of the ground wires and they were okay too.

Case fans and cpu fan spin.

RGB strip on the bottom of the motherboard also turns on.

I have no other components to test with. Nothing to swap out.

I’m stuck.

What else can I do?
 
T

THUMPer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 6, 2008
Messages
3,175
can you test the video card in a different pc? Old one, or friends PC? Ask a friend to borrow a video card?
 
