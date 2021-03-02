XFX RX 5700 XT THICC II stops working after a while when mining

Hello I have a rig with 8 xfx rx 5700 xt thicc ii and windows 10 enterprise. 3 psu coolermaster 650 gold, B250 mining expert and 8 gb ram. When I start mining everything is cool and works fine but after a while one of the gpu's stops working, btw im using team red miner and it says for example gpu 1 dead. Whats the problem? kind of i know its because of undervolt and overclock because it works fine on default setting.
default setting: core clock: 2150, voltage: 1150, memory clock: 1750
my setting: core clock: 1400, voltage: 750, memory clock: 1810
Anyone knows what should i do?
 
The THICC has notoriously bad cooling. Gamers Nexus had a video about it. There are things you can do to help with that, but the stock cooler is just very poor as installed.

Review:
Fixes:
 
That's weird, I have aTHICC, III. Maybe they changed the heatsink design, but out of all my 5700's, this THICC III is the coolest running one I have.

maybe set vcore to 770 and try again. Most of mine are around 760 @1300 core
 
