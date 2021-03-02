XFX RX 5700 XT THICC II stops working after a while when mining

Hello I have a rig with 8 xfx rx 5700 xt thicc ii and windows 10 enterprise. 3 psu coolermaster 650 gold, B250 mining expert and 8 gb ram. When I start mining everything is cool and works fine but after a while one of the gpu's stops working, btw im using team red miner and it says for example gpu 1 dead. Whats the problem? kind of i know its because of undervolt and overclock because it works fine on default setting.

default setting: core clock: 2150, voltage: 1150, memory clock: 1750

my setting: core clock: 1400, voltage: 750, memory clock: 1810

Anyone knows what should i do?