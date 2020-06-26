XFX rx 5700 8g gives problem it reboot after opening games

Got a question
Whenever i open any games it reboots by itself soon after opening any games . i got
i5 9500 cpu
16g memory
XFX rx 5700 8g gpu
msi b365m pro vdh
windows 10
my games works fine on onboard graphics cards but some games works slow thats the reason i brought new gpu.
Whenever i open any games it reboots by itself soon after opening any games . i got
i5 9500 cpu
16g memory
XFX rx 5700 8g gpu
msi b365m pro vdh
windows 10
my games works fine on onboard graphics cards but some games works slow thats the reason i brought new gpu.