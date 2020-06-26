XFX rx 5700 8g gives problem it reboot after opening games

Got a question

Whenever i open any games it reboots by itself soon after opening any games . i got

i5 9500 cpu
16g memory
XFX rx 5700 8g gpu
msi b365m pro vdh
windows 10

my games works fine on onboard graphics cards but some games works slow thats the reason i brought new gpu.
 
If it has 2 power connections .. make sure they feed from two different 12v rails as my flashed XFX RX 5700 ref card likes it like that .
 
