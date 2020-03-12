How about a XFX R9-FURY-4QFA RADEON R9 FURY X 4GB appreciation thread?



I bought this card 3 years ago brand new for $320 and it plays almost every single game maxed out at 60fps at 1900 x 1200 resolution. It's water cooled and so quiet. I think the only reason why people were so against it when it came out is that it was $600+ and wasn't the best deal out there. But for someone who games once in a while it's an awesome deal. When I do upgrade from this card I'm getting another water cooled out, once you get one it's hard to go back to a traditional GPU setup.