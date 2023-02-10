XFX Merc 310 Radeon RX 7900 XT for $50 discount below MSRP

https://www.newegg.com/biostar-rx7900xt/p/27N-002J-00025
H/t videocardz
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is now available for $859
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rad...Egv_Lj9DRmla6zE4BIjQ-1676026162-0-gaNycGzNEdA
EDIT:
there are
two one RX 7900 XT listed over on Newegg for under MSRP of $899. There was a third even cheaper model earlier, too, a BioStar reference card, but after it was spotted by Videocardz it shot back up in price.
Still, there's the ASRock-branded reference RX 7900 XT and third-party-designed XFX Merc 310($850 right now) on sale for $880 right now. A price reduction from MSRP on both counts, if only a small one
https://www.pcgamer.com/amds-rx-7900-xt-is-on-sale-under-msrp-only-two-months-after-release/
