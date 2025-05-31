  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
XFX cards these days, good or bad?

I'm getting a 9070xt and was wondering what the XFX buiild quality is like these days?
Their offering and price seem solid.

TIA!
 
ive been happy with my 6700, quality seems the same as pretty much all of them. minus the premium versions.
 
My Swift OC 9070 non-XT is great. Boosts straight to 3 GHz in games with a mild -70 mv undervolt and usually consumes 200 Watts or less. 260w is the max I’ve seen.
 
Starfalcon said:
I have an XFX 6900XT, been a great card and problem free for the last 5 years.
Click to expand...
Same, that card is built like a fricken tank, very heavy duty. Very nice aesthetics as well with the clean white and red led logo. That said I find the xfx 7900xtx card Fugly as hell with that silver backplate. But to OP you can't go wrong with them, I've had several xfx cards over the decades and honestly can't remember ever having any problems with any of them.
 
My current card is the XFX Speedster Merc 310 7900XTX. Build quality is very good its one of the heaviest GPUs i've ever had. I've had several XFX cards over the years and have always loved that brand.
 
