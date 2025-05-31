XFX cards these days, good or bad?

hossdaddy
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2007
- Messages
- 2,854
I'm getting a 9070xt and was wondering what the XFX buiild quality is like these days?
Their offering and price seem solid.
TIA!
Their offering and price seem solid.
TIA!
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Same, that card is built like a fricken tank, very heavy duty. Very nice aesthetics as well with the clean white and red led logo. That said I find the xfx 7900xtx card Fugly as hell with that silver backplate. But to OP you can't go wrong with them, I've had several xfx cards over the decades and honestly can't remember ever having any problems with any of them.I have an XFX 6900XT, been a great card and problem free for the last 5 years.