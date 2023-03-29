XFX 7900xtx Merc Used

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,502
Selling my slightly used Merc 7900xtx . I went with a white card that goes much better with my build. Great card though.

Price 975 shipped. Paypal F&F or Zelle. Its not registered and I can get you original purchase receipt.

If Sold tomorrow I can get this shipped out by thursday but I am leaving town Friday and be back next Wednesday.
 
