XFX 6700 XTs $600/620 at Newegg

SWFT at $600: https://www.newegg.com/xfx-radeon-rx-6700-xt-rx-67xtyjfdv/p/N82E16814150852?item=N82E16814150852
QICK at $620: https://www.newegg.com/xfx-radeon-rx-6700-xt-rx-67xtypbdp/p/N82E16814150855?item=N82E16814150855
GPU availability is up and prices are trending down, but these are about $200 cheaper than most 6700 XTs, which are still around $800.
