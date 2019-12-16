XFX 5700 XT RAW II fan override?

Discussion in 'AMD Flavor' started by Eshelmen, Dec 16, 2019 at 12:04 PM.

  1. Dec 16, 2019 at 12:04 PM #1
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,412
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    Hey guys,

    Just got this card a few days ago, and while I appreciate prolonging the life of my gpu fans, I am not fan of having them stay off until extreme temperatures.

    I manually set the fan speeds in Afterburner and it seems AMD is forcing the setting changes.

    I'm not familiar with Radeon software here, this would be my first AMD/ATI card ever.

    How do I force my own personal fan settings here?

    Afterburner seems to be over ridden immediately.


    Also.... coming from a Zotac 1070 mini, and while I can definitely see the power increase, the radeon overall is rather buggy compared to Nvidia software.

    Drivers are updated, but games such as Modern Warfare are sluggish when getting into the menu.... any fix around this? Specifically launch bugs.

    Most of my games now start minimized for some reason, and they also go into windowed mode every time.
     
    Eshelmen, Dec 16, 2019 at 12:04 PM
    Eshelmen, Dec 16, 2019 at 12:04 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 19, 2019 at 9:34 AM #2
    oldmanbal

    oldmanbal 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,079
    Joined:
    Aug 27, 2010
    yeah, I got the thicc II and the fan settings on it fucking weird. Sometimes it doesn't ramp up until the gpu is at 90c, which makes no sense, and when it gets to 100%, it takes several minutes for it to simply slow down to like a 50% rpm rate. It's totally borked. Any time it hits 100% spin, no matter what i do, it just refuses to adjust in a timely manner. Someone had to manually program the bios to use this curve, and I have no idea why they would make it such a PITA to work with.
     
    oldmanbal, Dec 19, 2019 at 9:34 AM
    oldmanbal, Dec 19, 2019 at 9:34 AM
    #2
  3. Dec 20, 2019 at 6:35 AM #3
    crazycrave

    crazycrave Gawd

    Messages:
    576
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2016
    I was thinking about that very card as I like the price with games at $369 or the MSI - MECH OC AMD Radeon RX 5700 for $339 with games ..

    I noticed that the RX 5700 only has one 8 pin connection for power .. my ref RX 5700 has an 8 and a 6 pin connection .. so did MSI find a way to cut power back?

    https://www.bestbuy.com/site/msi-me...0-graphics-card-black/6374967.p?skuId=6374967

    I want the card just for that reason ..
     
    crazycrave, Dec 20, 2019 at 6:35 AM
    crazycrave, Dec 20, 2019 at 6:35 AM
    #3