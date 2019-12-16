XFX 5700 XT RAW II fan override?

Hey guys, Just got this card a few days ago, and while I appreciate prolonging the life of my gpu fans, I am not fan of having them stay off until extreme temperatures. I manually set the fan speeds in Afterburner and it seems AMD is forcing the setting changes. I'm not familiar with Radeon software here, this would be my first AMD/ATI card ever. How do I force my own personal fan settings here? Afterburner seems to be over ridden immediately. Also.... coming from a Zotac 1070 mini, and while I can definitely see the power increase, the radeon overall is rather buggy compared to Nvidia software. Drivers are updated, but games such as Modern Warfare are sluggish when getting into the menu.... any fix around this? Specifically launch bugs. Most of my games now start minimized for some reason, and they also go into windowed mode every time.