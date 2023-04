Serial number(s) of equipment to be replaced: xxxx|YYYY



With your new equipment, you will still have access to your On Demand purchases, but you may lose access to your DVR recordings.



If you do not upgrade your equipment, you will no longer be able to access On Demand and SVOD on your outdated TV boxes as early as June 6, 2023. However, you'll continue to have access to most of this content, as well as your purchases through Xfinity Stream .





A few years ago we replaced our old set-top boxes due to equipment failure. Not a word about service discontinuance.



So we have a lot of hours of material recorded on one of the boxes. No way to save that material = major fail.



With the huge resevoir of good will and trust that Comcast has built with us over the years, why am I suspicious about hidden price increases now and in the future. Will our network traffic spike with X1, costing us money?



Can we keep our Arris cable modem (not at home now so I can't check the model now) and ASUS mesh router, without having to pay monthly charges for Comcast equipment? Call Comcast and get straight answers? Hah! I could sooner walk into a Packard showroom and order a 1933 V12 sedan.​