Xeon Platinum 9200 at Scale: Penguin Computing’s new 7616 Cores-Per-Rack Solution

"This also benefits the types of cooling used on these chips, with Penguin Computing providing a custom direct-to-chip liquid system that enables better thermal coverage of the components that put out the most heat. It also allows cooling to be distributed and monitored at the rack level as well. The TundraAP platform makes use of the Open Compute Project form factor, to which Penguin Computing claims it can provide 15% more nodes per rack due to its better power efficiency.

These systems are set to be deployed from September. As always with Xeon Platinum 9200, the question is which customers are buying them, and exactly how much is it? Intel still refuses to put a comparative price on the Xeon 9200 series parts, instead stating that it’s a solution level product."

1596472535049.png


https://www.anandtech.com/show/1594...uin-computings-new-7616-coresperrack-solution
 
