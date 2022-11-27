Xeon 2470 v2 works only in BIOS ?

Hi. Some time ago I became interested in the topic of xenons. I bought atermiter x79 on lga 1356, 16GB ram ddr3 ecc 2RX8 and 2420 cpu. I paid for it 40USD. I bought the 2420 only as a test processor to check if the board and ram work, because the target procesor 2470 v2 I bought on aliexpress.

On 2420 everything works. But on 2470 when I try to install windows I get whea uncorrectable error.

The processors have the same TDP , so it's not the fault of the power supply or the board. Is it possible that the 2470 only works in the bios and when I try to install/load windows it pops up an error?
 
I assume you're not going to ship the CPU back, because Aliexpress, so we've got to figure out how to use the slightly broken cpu as-is.

Does it work in memtest86? How about Linux or FreeBSD?

Can you get it to work with one stick of memory? Maybe a memory channel is bad?

What kind of controls do you have in the bios? Can you disable hyperthreading, some of the cores, some of the instruction set expansions (avx, aes, etc)? I'd skip to running it with as many things off as possible and see if that works, if so, play binary search until you figure out the set of features that works. If you have any control of frequency/boost/ram timings, try detuning those as well, but xeon boards are usually pretty stingy on that.
 
toast0 said:
I assume you're not going to ship the CPU back, because Aliexpress, so we've got to figure out how to use the slightly broken cpu as-is.

Does it work in memtest86? How about Linux or FreeBSD?

Can you get it to work with one stick of memory? Maybe a memory channel is bad?

What kind of controls do you have in the bios? Can you disable hyperthreading, some of the cores, some of the instruction set expansions (avx, aes, etc)? I'd skip to running it with as many things off as possible and see if that works, if so, play binary search until you figure out the set of features that works. If you have any control of frequency/boost/ram timings, try detuning those as well, but xeon boards are usually pretty stingy on that.
When i tried to install linux, the computer turned off.
On memtest86 everything works fine .
 
If memtest and the bios work, the cpu works at least a little bit, but there's some part that doesn't work. If you can get anything useful out of the whea error, that would help, otherwise turn all the options off and go from there. Latest firmware version might help a little, too.
 
toast0 said:
I assume you're not going to ship the CPU back, because Aliexpress, so we've got to figure out how to use the slightly broken cpu as-is.

Does it work in memtest86? How about Linux or FreeBSD?

Can you get it to work with one stick of memory? Maybe a memory channel is bad?

What kind of controls do you have in the bios? Can you disable hyperthreading, some of the cores, some of the instruction set expansions (avx, aes, etc)? I'd skip to running it with as many things off as possible and see if that works, if so, play binary search until you figure out the set of features that works. If you have any control of frequency/boost/ram timings, try detuning those as well, but xeon boards are usually pretty stingy on that.
I tried with one ram stick. I've also tried disabling some CPU features in the bios and it didn't change anything. The motherboard is the simplest Chinese so the bios is extremely stingy.
I am asking because the Chinese deny and claim that they tested the processor and everything is fine with it.
 
See if you can get them to tell you what they tested. I'm not one to assume malice, but there's not a great (public) cpu test suite out there, so maybe they just run memtest and call it a day?

But if you've been through all the options and can't get it to work in real applications at all, that's not a useful CPU for you. If you're handy at Linux and the bios didn't let you disable cores, I think there should be a way to limit cores with command line arguments from the bootloader, something like maxcpus. If it works with one core, you can try going up from there... maybe one specific core is troublesome and you can disable that one with more advanced configuration (of course, sounds like you want to run windows... You can probably do similar work there, but it might not be as easy)
 
