XE iGPU- anyone here tried it for gaming yet?

Been watching a lot of benchmarks on Youtube and it seems like XE is all over the place in comparison to Geforce MX and Picasso/Renoir. In particular vs MX350, the Geforce looks to be anywhere from 15%-100% faster than XE (usually around 20-30%) on DX11 & DX12- but both are evenly-matched in Vulkananyone here have hands-on experience? I want to be excited about XE but the inconsistency is uninspiring... just early driver issues, or does Tiger Lake have less bite than Intel claimed?