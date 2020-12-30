XE iGPU- anyone here tried it for gaming yet?

K

KATEKATEKATE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
461
Been watching a lot of benchmarks on Youtube and it seems like XE is all over the place in comparison to Geforce MX and Picasso/Renoir. In particular vs MX350, the Geforce looks to be anywhere from 15%-100% faster than XE (usually around 20-30%) on DX11 & DX12- but both are evenly-matched in Vulkan 🤔

anyone here have hands-on experience? I want to be excited about XE but the inconsistency is uninspiring... just early driver issues, or does Tiger Lake have less bite than Intel claimed?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top