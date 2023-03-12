XCOM 2 collection - PC/Steam $7 @ Green Man Gaming

https://www.greenmangaming.com/games/xcom-2-collection-pc
Came across this today. I own XCOM 2 already, but this collection contains ALL of the DLC : War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs (Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, Shen’s Last Gift)
I bought it just to get the DLC, War of the Chosen alone costs more than $7.
If you haven't played this and you like strategy games, drop what you're doing RIGHT MEOW and go get it! I am downloading as we speak, I know what I'm doing today!
