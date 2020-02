I mean, that is a bit of a nothing number as how you count a FLOP varies a whole lot... However it does sound like it has big power coming. Not only on the GPU front, but CPU as well which is good as more than a couple console games get limited by CPU performance.



The question though, will be price. Big chip will cost big dollars. Is MS going to be willing to take a per-unit loss to try and stick it to Sony, or are they going to charge $500, $600 or more and risk low sales?