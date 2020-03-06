Xbox X & PS5 graphics hardware will finally kiss goodbye to weird-looking hair

What does 12 teraflop mean in practice?
In a conversation with Bo Moore of IGN, several next-gen developers spoke at length about how the increased capabilities of the Xbox Series X and PS5 will improve how games look and perform.
"It's always been really difficult to make really good hair. And then hair responding to different environments – hair and water, hair and wind, hair and hair gel, are all reactions that can be processed," said former Naughty Dog creative director Bruce Straley.
Older hardware is certainly capable of rendering these systems we're talking about, but if they were too complex – or you had too many of them running in parallel, such as strands of hair blowing in the wind or responding to getting wet – then your framerate would chug down to unplayable levels