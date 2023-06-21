Xbox X prices increased to match PS5; Gamepass prices also increase

https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/21/23768400/microsoft-xbox-series-x-xbox-game-pass-price-increase

Xbox Series X console pricing will largely match the price hike Sony announced for the PS5 last year, with the Xbox Series X moving to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, CAD $649.99 in Canada, and AUD $799.99 in Australia starting August 1st. The Xbox Series S pricing will not be adjusted in any markets, remaining at $249.99.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console pricing will increase starting July 6th. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will move from $14.99 per month to $16.99 (€14.99 / £12.99). The base Xbox Game Pass for Console pricing will also move from $9.99 a month up to $10.99 (€10.99 / £8.99). Microsoft is not changing PC Game Pass pricing, though.
If you’re an existing Game Pass monthly subscriber, then these new recurring prices won’t take effect until August 13th, or September 13th in Germany. New Xbox Game Pass members will see the new prices immediately on July 6th. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass through a yearly code, the new pricing won’t take effect until you go to renew your subscription.
 
No wonder MS said they are in no rush to push out the next Xbox, raising prices without the need for R&D is win/win for them
 
I wonder why Sony & Microsoft aren't increasing console pricing in the US. Were the margins on hardware sales here already higher?
 
