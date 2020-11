I have a Samsung C32HG7x and confirmed able to play COD Cold War at 1440p, 120mz and monitor set to 120FPS. THere are a few videos on youtube that talk to the need for HDMI 2.1 in order to get the 4K at 120FPS, but it all depends on the game and monitor. FYI, I have to turn on Freesync though to get it to work at that rate.