Xbox Series X GPU is better than any Navi GPU released so far

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by HAL_404, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:31 PM.

    "My industry sources have said that the Navi 20 GPU will be a "proper 4K" GPU, and that the semi-custom design chips for the new consoles when added with GDDR6 memory, technologies like Variable Rate Shading (which we're going to go into detail on in a future article) and the fact Microsoft and Sony can finely tune every single part of their console from hardware to software -- the experience on consoles will be unmatched on the PC (for the cost).

    Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/69398/xbox-series-gpu-better-navi-released-far/index.html" ~TweakTown

    the part that caught my attention was "the experience on consoles will be unmatched on the PC (for the cost)."

    add to that the fact that consoles have lots of great games, no hardware set up challenges, etc it will be interesting to see how gamers wind up spending their hard earned cash over the next year or three
     
    I don't believe that for a second. If AMD was able to produce a GPU that can perform like that at such a price point, then they would be shoving a discrete AIB version for PCs out the door to bury their competitors.
     
    Lol. Tweaktown is becoming the new WCCF. I call BUUUUUUULLLSHIIIIIIT.
     
    Not on a $2K video card or a $600 Console.
    That's right, you have to wait for RDNA2 cards.
     
    It's rumored to be 12 tflop vs current Navi ~10, plus hardware rt. Why is this difficult to believe? This is rdna 2. I'm more interested in how they got it in a ~300 watt power envelope for the total package..
     
    I'll believe it when I see it. You really think AMD can shove something stronger than a 5700 XT into an APU? And, even if they could, what makes you think it would be cheap enough for these consoles to hit the rumored $500 price point?
     
    oh come on now ... we all know no one ever fudges the specs before release of the product :rolleyes:
     
    The parts aren't even out yet and you are looking at late 2020 for this. So why is it so hard to believe lol. Its very custom process and you are forgetting that the CPU base clocks are going to be lower as they will be relying heavily on IPC uplift not just clock speeds. We already know how efficient the zen 2 chips can be up to certain clocks and voltage and you can easily get 8 core above 3ghz all below 65w. The chip is probably 65w for CPU that leaves over 225w for GPU portion. Now top that with RDNA2 improvements and these APUs might actually be in 7nm+ to further improve efficiency but I don't even think that is required. Now I made a mistake, I shouldn't ven call these APUs. These are semi custom solutions so not your traditional low powered APU.
     
    easy. CPUs are likely 65w chips and that leavs 235w for the GPU to be around 300w. Its not hard to believe. Zen 2 can easy do 3ghz+ on 8 cores for 65w. Remember its very efficient at certain clocks and voltages and you can easily tweak it to be under 65w.
     
    Late 2020? AMD will need to have these APUs done and ready to deliver, en masse, by early to mid 2020. Console stock takes several months to build up to launch.
     
