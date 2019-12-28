Xbox Series X GPU is better than any Navi GPU released so far

The parts aren't even out yet and you are looking at late 2020 for this. So why is it so hard to believe lol. Its very custom process and you are forgetting that the CPU base clocks are going to be lower as they will be relying heavily on IPC uplift not just clock speeds. We already know how efficient the zen 2 chips can be up to certain clocks and voltage and you can easily get 8 core above 3ghz all below 65w. The chip is probably 65w for CPU that leaves over 225w for GPU portion. Now top that with RDNA2 improvements and these APUs might actually be in 7nm+ to further improve efficiency but I don't even think that is required. Now I made a mistake, I shouldn't ven call these APUs. These are semi custom solutions so not your traditional low powered APU.

Click to expand...