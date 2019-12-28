Xbox Series X GPU is better than any Navi GPU released so far

"My industry sources have said that the Navi 20 GPU will be a "proper 4K" GPU, and that the semi-custom design chips for the new consoles when added with GDDR6 memory, technologies like Variable Rate Shading (which we're going to go into detail on in a future article) and the fact Microsoft and Sony can finely tune every single part of their console from hardware to software -- the experience on consoles will be unmatched on the PC (for the cost). Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/69398/xbox-series-gpu-better-navi-released-far/index.html" ~TweakTown the part that caught my attention was "the experience on consoles will be unmatched on the PC (for the cost)." add to that the fact that consoles have lots of great games, no hardware set up challenges, etc it will be interesting to see how gamers wind up spending their hard earned cash over the next year or three