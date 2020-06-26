Xbox Series X: Embrace the Full Power of the Console with Games Optimized for Xbox Series X

Optimized for Xbox Series X is the indicator for games that take advantage of the full power of Xbox Series X. Since Xbox Series X offers developers unparalleled power and speed, this empowers them to create the experiences they want and embrace a range of features and capabilities based on what is best for their individual titles. When you hear a game has been Optimized for Xbox Series X, you’ll know that the developer has either natively designed or fully rebuilt their game to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of our most powerful console ever.



Games featuring the Optimized for Xbox Series X badge can showcase anything from virtually eliminating load times via the Xbox Velocity Architecture, heightened visuals and hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing powered by our custom, next generation GPU, to steadier and often higher framerates up to 120fps. Titles displaying the Optimized for Xbox Series X badge can include:

Brand new games built natively for the Xbox Series X such as Halo Infinite .

. Previously released titles in which a developer has enhanced their title using the Xbox Series X development environment to dramatically leverage the power and features Xbox Series X has to offer, like Gears 5. ​

In a blog post yesterday, Xbox detailed the "Optimized for Xbox Series X" designation for upcoming games. Games with this designation can include a number of targets including a minimum target of 60 FPS at 4K with framerates up to 120. Hit the link below for all the details.